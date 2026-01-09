Over 200 machines seized in Lake County suspected illegal gambling raid: What we know

The Brief Three Lake County businesses were raided in connection to an illegal gambling investigation. In the search warrant, 231 machines were seized. One business, Hot Seats, has a possible connection to suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, who is charged with racketeering.



Three Lake County businesses, suspected of illegal gambling, were raided – leading to nearly $160,000 being seized in the operation, authorities say.

House of Treasures in Umatilla is suspected of keeping a gambling house. (Source: Lake County Sheriff's office)

What we know:

After receiving multiple resident complaints, authorities conducted an investigation into suspected illegal gambling at three Lake County establishments.

This investigation was conducted by the Lake County Sheriff's office with assistance from detectives in Clermont, Groveland, Eustis and Leesburg.

On the evening of Jan. 8, authorities conducted search warrants at one establishment in Umatilla and two in Leesburg for charges including possession of slot machines and keeping of a gambling house. One of these suspected gambling houses is potentially connected to suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez – who is currently facing charges for racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering in a 2023 investigation.

This follows an illegal gambling business in Tavares shut down last year.

"It is impressive to take 231 illegal slot machines off the streets in one night. We are giving notice to those who want to operate illegal gambling facilities that we will close you down," Florida Gaming Control Commission Executive Director Alana Zimmer said in a released statement.

Here's what we know about these locations.

3 Lake County establishments accused of illegal gambling

House of Treasures. Authorities conducted a search warrant at House of Treasures on State Road 19 in Umatilla after receiving an anonymous tip. Fifty-six machines and $75,619 were seized. Three employees were given notices to appear in court. No arrests were made.

The Hub. Authorities conducted a search warrant at The Hub on West Main Street in Leesburg after receiving an anonymous tip. Ninety-eight machines and $46,597 were seized. Two employees were given notices to appear in court. No arrests were made.

Hot Seats. Authorities conducted a search warrant at Hot Seats on U.S. 27 in Leesburg after receiving an anonymous tip. Seventy-seven machines and $36,621 were seized. Two employees were given notices to appear in court. No arrests were made. Hot Seats was previously raided in 2017 after "Operation Jackpot" – a raid of ten different businesses that led to the seizure of over $200,000, FOX 35's Marie Edinger reported. But, Hot Seats re-opened in the exact same spot, with the exact same name.

Hot Seats potentially linked to Marcos Lopez

In documents FOX 35 obtained from the State Attorney's office in July, several businesses, including Player's Club Café, Hot Seats Arcade, and Dreamer's Arcade were listed in the prosecution's demand for discovery.

Suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez is accused of running a massive illegal gambling house in Central Florida after investigators said the gambling house was home to illegal slot machines and lottery games. It is believed to have generated $21.6 million in profit over the years.

A surprise to some residents

Thursday's raids came as a surprise to some residents.

Michelle Doucet, who was outside The Hub, told Edinger, "I don't understand why it would be okay for anybody to tell me how I can spend my money that I've made anyway."

These businesses were no secret. Doucet said the parking lot at the Hub is normally packed with cars.

"I come here every day, every day I gotta get my fix," she said.

Gambling restrictions in Florida

Gambling is largely restricted in Florida due to the state's constitutional and legislative framework.

Court records show the Florida Gaming Control Commission sent Hot Seats a letter in the past – that’s part of discovery in Lopez’s case. Business records show the Registered Agent and Authorized Rep for The Hub are the same as those who helped Lopez co-conspirator Sheldon Wetherholt set up his LLCs.

The mailing address associated with the LLC is one associated with 62 other active business licenses in Florida alone, and thousands across the country. It comes up on the BBB scam tracker, is the site of an FTC investigation into scam robocalling, and is the listed address for businesses federally indicted for stealing COVID relief money.

What gambling activities are legal in Florida?

According to the Florida Gaming Control Commission, the following forms of gambling are legal in the state:

Pari-mutuel wagering on live and intertrack horse and jai-alai activities at licensed racetracks and jai-alai frontons.

Casino gambling, including slots and table games, on certain Indian tribal lands.

The Florida lottery games.

Poker and Dominoes played for money, but only in licensed card rooms.

Penny-ante games including poker, pinochle, bridge, rummy, canasta, hearts, dominoes, and mahjong may be played outside a cardroom only if the winnings of any player in a single game do not exceed $10 in value.

Slot machine gaming at one of the eight licensed pari-mutuel facilities located in Miami-Dade or Broward Counties.

Bingo, sweepstakes, and drawings for chance, if they comply with state law.

What gambling activities are illegal in Florida?

Under Chapter 849 of the Florida Statutes, the following activities are prohibited:

Unlicensed Slot Machines: Operating or possessing slot machines outside authorized facilities, such as tribal casinos or licensed pari-mutuel venues in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, is illegal.

Unregulated Sports Betting: Engaging in sports betting, including bookmaking or wagering on athletic events, is prohibited unless conducted through authorized channels.

Unauthorized Lotteries and Raffles: Conducting lotteries or raffles without proper authorization is illegal.

Illegal Gambling Houses: Operating or maintaining a place for gambling activities without a license is a criminal offense.

Unlicensed Poker Games: Hosting poker games that involve a rake or house fee without proper licensing is unlawful.

Online Gambling: Participating in online casino games or poker through unlicensed platforms is prohibited.

Sweepstakes Parlors: Operating establishments that mimic casino games under the guise of sweepstakes promotions is illegal.

Illegal Bingo Operations: Conducting bingo games outside the scope of authorized charitable or nonprofit organizations is against the law.

What's next:

Lopez’s next court date is Jan. 27. FOX 35 is still working to learn exactly how these businesses are connected to Lopez's case.