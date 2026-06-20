Church worker charged with video voyeurism in Lake County, deputies say

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The Brief A 59-year-old man was arrested on charges of video voyeurism, according to Lake County officials. Detectives are working to identify any other victims, as some of the videos date back to the early 2000s, according to officials.



A man who is listed as an "Overseer" at a Fruitland Park church has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism after images from a church bathroom and another area were discovered on a work computer used by the suspect, according to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Lake County deputies arrested 59-year-old Charles Barton Lucas on Friday after the IT director at the business he worked at had contacted the Leesburg Police Department about files found on the Google Drive that indicated inappropriate images of adolescent girls and adult women.

Further investigation revealed more photos and videos on a cloud drive that showed adolescent girls changing clothes and making use of a church bathroom after a baptism service.

A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office wrote that it was determined the images came from a hidden camera that had been installed in the changing room and the bathroom at the church.

Investigators went back to the church and found that the cameras were no longer present.

Lucas was arrested Friday evening and transported to the Lake County Jail. He was released from the jail shortly after noon on Saturday after posting a $25,000 bond according to the Sheriff's spokesman.

An arrest affidavit from the Sheriff's Office indicates that Lucas was listed as an "Overseer" at Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park.

FOX 35 has reached out to the church for comment.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.









