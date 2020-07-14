Lake County School District confirms student in summer program tests positive for coronavirus

article

The Lake County School District announced on Tuesday that a student enrolled in a summer program at Leesburg Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus.

Following direction from the Centers for Disease Control, school officials said anyone who came into contact with the student was asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Officials said the positive test result came on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the district said every parent of the students who hang around the infected student received a personal phone call from the school's principal.

Officials said a total of 13 students and four staff members involved in the program at Leesburg Elementary School are currently being quarantined.