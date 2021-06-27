Lake County School Board to decide fate of coach at East Ridge H.S.

The Lake County School District is expected to decide whether to fire a high school football coach on Monday.

At the district’s last school board meeting, Superintendent Diane Kornegay recommended termination of employment for Martez Edwards, a P.E. teacher and football coach at East Ridge High School, after reviewing documents that suggest he falsified his employment application.

According to district officials, Edwards lied about never having been reprimanded by a district. The school district sent the following statement:

"Concerned citizens approached the School Board on Monday (6/14/21) with information about Edwards receiving a letter of reprimand from the State of Alabama Department of Education in early 2020 and being directed to complete both an anger management and a National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification (NASDTEC) course as a result of a settlement agreement with the Alabama education department. Lake County Schools (LCS) investigated and confirmed that information. That investigation also showed that when Edwards applied to work in Lake in July 2020 he indicated on his application that he had never been disciplined by any public agency responsible for licensure and had never received a letter of reprimand. Both statements were apparent contradictions to the information provided by the Alabama education department."

Stay tuned to FOX 35 Orlando for what the school board decides.