Lady Lake police seek teen allegedly linked to vehicle shooting, separate armed robbery: 'Do not approach'

The Brief Police have identified 18-year-old Jeremiah Mykel Ackon as the alleged driver in a May 19 shooting into an occupied vehicle. Authorities also believe he was involved in a May 30 armed robbery at a local vape shop. Ackon remains wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.



Lady Lake police officers are seeking the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle shooting and a separate armed robbery investigation.

Authorities say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and are urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement rather than approach him.

What we know:

Investigators have identified Jeremiah Mykel Ackon, 18, of Lady Lake, as the driver of a vehicle connected to a shooting into an occupied vehicle on May 19.

According to police, at about 5:14 p.m., a maroon Nissan SUV entered the parking lot shared by Affordable Lock and Security and Vape Nation at 356 and 358 U.S. Highway 27/441.

Jeremiah Mykel Ackon

According to police, a passenger exited the rear seat armed with a semi-automatic handgun, ran toward the roadway and fired about 10 rounds at a vehicle traveling east on Griffin View Drive before returning to the SUV and fleeing the scene.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

No injuries were reported. Police said the SUV involved in the shooting has since been recovered.

Detectives later identified Ackon as the alleged driver and obtained a warrant charging him with principal to shooting into an occupied vehicle.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Authorities also say Ackon is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at Vape Nation, 358 U.S. Highway 27/441, on May 30. Investigators said a firearm was used during that robbery and has not been recovered.

What we don't know:

Ackon remains wanted by police, while detectives continue searching for the unidentified gunman involved in the May 19 shooting.

"These incidents involved brazen acts of violence that placed innocent members of our community at risk," Lady Lake Police Chief Steve Hunt said. "We are asking anyone who knows where Jeremiah Ackon may be to contact law enforcement immediately. Do not approach him. Our priority is locating him safely and holding those responsible accountable."

Police said Ackon should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately and avoid making contact.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Ackon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lady Lake Police Department Investigations at 352-636-5687 or 352-705-3877, or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).