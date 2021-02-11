‘Ladies celebrating ladies’: Spend Galentine’s Day with free movies that celebrate female friendship

Looking for something to do in lieu of celebrating with your gal pals in person on Galentine’s Day? Tubi can help keep you entertained with free movies featuring strong women and the friends who lift them up.

Galentine’s Day, celebrated annually on Feb. 13, originated from the popular TV show, "Parks and Recreation," starring Amy Poehler, who played Leslie Knope, an eccentric public servant and a fierce lover of her friends — especially her fellow females.

Poehler’s character declared, "Every Feb. 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas."

It became a cultural movement of sorts — much like the famed "Festivus" holiday, coined by Frank Costanza from "Seinfeld" — but with better food and less aggression.

In recent years, women have marked the day with leisurely brunches, dinners, cocktails, board games, movie night, shopping, yoga, travel, volunteering, casual nights in, fancy nights out, themes… anything goes.

But this year, amid an ongoing pandemic, those in-person plans will have to be canceled. But the day is not lost: Tubi is offering an array of titles featuring female friendship — ranging from action, to comedy, to drama — to help celebrate at home and for free.

Action

Gang of Roses (2003) starring Monica Calhoun, Stacey Dash, Lisa Raye, Lil Kim and Marie Matiko: "The fierce head of an all-female former gang that broke up gets them in the saddle again to hunt down treasure and avenge her sister’s death."

DOA: Dead or Alive (2005) starring Natassia Malthe, Holly Valance, Jaime Pressly and Devon Aoki: "The plot revolves around four female fighters who begin as rivals, but subsequently find themselves teaming up against another force."

Return to Savage Beach (1998) starring Julie Strain, Rodrigo Obregón, Julie K. Smith and Shae Marks: "When a floppy disk containing the whereabouts of a mythical Island treasure is stolen, a team of covert female agents race against time to find it."

Mercenaries (2013) starring Zoe Bell, Vivica A Fox, Kristanna Loken, Brigitte Nielsen, Cynthia Rothrock and Nicole Bilderback: "When a visiting dignitary is captured and imprisoned while touring a war zone, a team of elite female commandoes is assembled to infiltrate the women's prison and rescue her."

Hooded Angels (2002) starring Amanda Donohue, Steven Bauer, Chantell Stander, Paul Johansson and Gary Busey: "Two female vigilantes on the run in the Civil War are chased by the law as an enforcer must choose between his love for one or bring her to justice."

10: The Secret Mission (2017) starring Karenina Maria, Jeremy Thomas, Gibran Marten, Svitlana Zavialova and Hans de Kraker: "When the daughter of the U.S. ambassador is held hostage, a high-octane team of female mercenaries race to bring the girl back alive."

The Arena (1974) starring Pam Grier, Margaret Markov, Lucretia Love and Daniele Vargas: "In ancient Rome, interest in gladiator contests is revived when female challengers are introduced into the arena for fierce battles."

Warrioress (2015) starring Cecily Fay, Joelle Simpson, Helen Steinway Bailey and Christian Howard: "Two female warriors with exceptional fighting skills journey across a post-apocalyptic land to fight a ritual duel and fulfill an ancient prophecy."

Comedy

The Hot Flashes (2013) starring Brooke Shields, Daryl Hannah, Wanda Sykes and Jessica Rothe: "A team of middle aged, former female basketball champs show the younger generation how to handle balls and go deep in this raunchy comedy."

Vice Academy 4 (1995) starring Julia Parton, Jayne Hamil, Elizabeth Kaitan, Melanie Noble and Steve Mateo: "Two female cops from a hilariously kooky vice squad look for a gonzo female prisoner who escaped electro-shock and is gleefully assaulting citizens."

Drama

Revenge Ride (2020) starring Serinda Swan, Diego Boneta, Pollyanna McIntosh, Jake Lockett and Vanessa Dubasso: "After a young woman is drugged and attacked, a ruthless all-female motorcycle gang decides to get revenge on the men behind the crime."

Double Platinum (1999) starring Brandy, Diana Ross, Christine Ebersole and Harvey Fierstein: "Years after she abandoned her baby girl, a famous singer must face her now teenage daughter and repair their complicated relationship."

