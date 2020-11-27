LA County to issue safer-at-home order starting Monday, Nov. 30 amid COVID-19 case surge

Los Angeles County health officials are issuing another safer-at-home order as the county continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The announcement comes as the Los Angeles County Public Health saw a 5-day average of 4,751 new coronavirus cases. According to thresholds announced earlier in the month, a renewed safer-at-home order would be issued if the county's 5-day average of new cases exceeds 4,500, or if hospitalizations topped 2,000.

"As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continue to increase, a temporary Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors," LA County Public Health said in a statement.

The temporary order goes into effect on Monday, November 30 and will last through at least Sunday, December 20.

Friday's announcement comes as the county is in its first week of the outdoor dining ban.

