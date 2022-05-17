Expand / Collapse search

Crayola Experience Orlando partners with Kubota Machines Adventures for takeover event

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
Exploring the Crayola Experience Orlando in Kubota machines

FOX 35's David Martin provides an inside look at the new Kubota machines takeover event at Crayola Experience Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - An equipment manufacturer is teaming up with Crayola Experience Orlando at the Florida Mall for a "larger-than-life takeover" event, according to a news release.

From May 17 through June 18, children will get to experience multiple hands-on activities featuring Kubota equipment such as an excavator, tractor, and UTV.

Examples of the activities include getting on a kid-sized tractor to dig flower beds and building a rainbow high rise using "crayon box bricks."

The partnership between Kubota and Crayola seeks to inspire the next generation of builders, farmers, business owners, etc., "by highlighting the unique and creative role that machines play in building and shaping communities," event organizers say.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.crayolaexperience.com/kubota.

FOX 35's David Martin is providing an inside look at the experience in the above video. 