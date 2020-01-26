Kobe Bryant talks about his daughter Gianna handling the pressure at the free-throw line

Sports fans in the City of Los Angeles and beyond were left heartbroken Sunday after learning 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. Months after earning his Grammy in 2018, he sat down with FOX 11’s Liz Habib for what would be their final sit-down interview.

In the interview, Bryant talked about how his daughter Gianna handled the pressure of winning a game. He was the coaching one of her games and recalled the moment she walked up to the free throw line and noticed all the people around her holding up cell phones in hand to record the game-winning moment.

She looks up, looks at it, she closes her eyes, and takes a couple deep breaths. She completely calms down, and she goes to the free throw line, and drains them. Wins the game. Alright man! — Kobe Bryant

He retired in 2016 and began pursuing other passions including filmmaking. In 2018, he added a Grammy to his long list of accolades, including five championship rings for “Dear Basketball,” which won in the Best Animated Short Film category.



Here's the full interview with Liz Habib:

Bryant was 41 and leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters, ages 17, 3, and 7-months.