Kissimmee Police Department march alongside protesters, denouncing police brutality

article

The Kissimmee Police Department marched in solidarity with residents in Downtown Kissimme on Monday night, denouncing police misconduct and brutality.

The peaceful protest began at the Civic Center and went through downtown, ending at the Kissimmee Police Department.

RELATED: 30 arrested in Orlando as thousands of protesters demanded justice on Sunday, police say

Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon showed solidarity with protesters as well, taking a knee and talking with protesters outside of the Orlando Police Department's headquarters on Sunday.

Photo: Orlando Police Department

Protests erupted across Orlando over the weekend.

Advertisement

While most of it remained peaceful, some groups reacted with violence, assaulting officers and damaging businesses.

Demonstraters are encouraged by city officials to have their voices heard, but to do so peacefully.

When violence occurs, officers have used pepper spray and gas to disperse crowds.

RELATED: 2 arrested after vandalizing Florida home of former officer charged with George Floyd's murder, deputies say

Demonstrations are growing across the country as people demand justice in the name of George Floyd, who died last Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, holding him down for several minutes.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, and three other officers involved in Floyd's death have been fired from the department.

Chauvin is in police custody, as he is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The other officers have yet to be charged.

Stay with FOX 35 Orlando for continuing coverage on the George Floyd protests across the nation.