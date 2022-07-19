Kissimmee man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Orange County

article

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash in Orange County involving two adults and one child.

Investigators said the driver of a Kia sedan, a 71-year-old Kissimmee man, lost control of his vehicle while traveling north on Landstar Blvd. The Kia crossed over a raised median and headed into oncoming traffic, striking an Infiniti SUV driven by a 39-year-old Orlando man who was with a 12-year-old boy who was a passenger.

The driver of the Kia was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center and later pronounced deceased. The driver and passenger in the Infiniti were treated at area hospitals for minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

