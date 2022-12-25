Kissimmee man, 28, killed while crossing street in Osceola County: FHP

A 28-year-old Kissimmee man was killed while attempting to cross a street in Osceola County Saturday night, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking across W Irlo Bronson Highway near Old Vineland Road shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV.

Troopers said the man was not using a crosswalk when the collision happened. He was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one inside the SUV was hurt.