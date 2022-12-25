Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers

One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.

FHP said the car collided with a piece of heavy construction equipment and burst into flames.

Officials are working to identify the driver who died at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle when the crash occurred.