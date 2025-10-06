King Tide, flash floods causing concern for homeowners on Space Coast

The Brief The Indian River Lagoon is rising, and homeowners are worried about flooding this week. People who live in a manufactured home community off U.S. 1 dealt with heavy rains and flooded roads on Monday. The National Weather Service says tides are 1–3 feet higher than normal, which worries people.



Residents at the Oak Point Retirement Community are facing flooding after heavy rain soaked the Space Coast on Monday, turning streets near the Indian River into waterways.

What we know:

FOX 35 News visited the Oak Point Retirement Community on Monday to see how neighbors were dealing with the heavy rain and flooding threat.

Homes at the top of the park are safe, but the road goes downhill near the Indian River. Properties right on the water are dealing with flooding, and the road became part of the river on Monday. Water pooled in minutes, and all residents can do is hope it recedes before their properties go under.

What they're saying:

People say flooding’s been an issue for years in the 55-plus community. They think the seawall is too low and say the elevation puts certain lots at risk that are closer to the river.

"This is crazy. It really is. It’s Mother Nature," said resident Margaret Sonnamaker, who watched water encroach on her property.

"There’s not a current that’s going to wash you away, but it’s just not a healthy environment for the people that live down at the bottom," added Kay Rickenbach, another resident of the riverfront park.

What's next:

Forecasters say more rain is expected along Florida’s east coast throughout the week, increasing flooding risks in low-lying areas. Homeowners at Oak Point are moving vehicles to higher ground and using makeshift barriers such as flower pots to keep water away from their homes as they brace for more storms.