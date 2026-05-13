Kids can get in free at Brevard Zoo on select days in May

The Brief The Brevard Zoo is offering kids free admission on select days this month. Kids ages 3 to 18 can get in free with a paying adult on May 22, 26 and 27. The offer is only available to Florida residents, and adults must show proof of residency.



The Brevard Zoo has rolled out a special admission deal for kids this month.

On select days in May, kids ages 3 to 18 can get free admission when accompanied by a paying adult who is a Florida resident.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

How to get free admission

The free admission days are scheduled for May 22, 26 and 27. According to the zoo, one adult ticket can get up to three kids in free.

The offer is only available to Florida residents. All adults must show proof of residency, such as a state-issued photo ID or a utility bill with an address and matching ID.

Zoo officials said the deal can't be combined with other discounts.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What is the Brevard Zoo?

The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne is home to more than 700 animals representing 170 species from around the world. Animals include lions, giraffe, rhinos, zebras, kangaroos and monkeys.

The 72-acre zoo also offers up-close animal experiences, animal feedings and behind-the-scenes tours.

Visitors can also stop by the zoo's Rainforest Revealed area to see its new capybara residents: Tupi, Luna and Ginny.