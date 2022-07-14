Kid in Florida called 911 because he needed a dinosaur to help chase off lizards in his backyard

article

A young kid in Florida called 911 because he had what he thought was an emergency – he needed a dinosaur, and some help to fend off some lizards in his backyard.

"This little guy just learned about calling 911 for emergencies. He thought it was an emergency that he needed a dinosaur," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a post on their social media pages earlier this week. After a lot of people reacted to it, OCSO shared some more details about the cute – and now viral – moment.

A 911 dispatcher named Priscila took the call and explained to the boy what true emergencies were and when to call 911, according to OCSO. She then bought two dinosaur toys – a Rajasaurus and a Triceratops -- and had an Orange County deputy stop by the boy's home to check in and drop them off.

"The boy believed the absence of dinosaurs in his life was a real emergency and called 911. We explained to him the true nature of an emergency and when to call 911," OCSO said in a tweet.

No surprise, he loved his new friends, and even took a picture with the deputy who dropped them off.

According to the notes from the call, the boy told dispatchers that there are lizards in his backyard that "chase him and his little brother all the time."

"Hopefully with the addition of his two new dinos, he will now have the dinopower required to repel the lizards during any future encounters," OCSO said.