'Kicks 4 Guns' event in Central Florida offers gift cards to those who turn in guns

Authorities are holding a 'Kicks 4 Guns' event on Thursday with the goal of getting unwanted guns off the streets of Central Florida.

Residents can turn in a gun, no questions asked, at one of the event locations and in return, they will receive a $50 gift card.

The event was started 21 years ago with Real Radio 104.1 when they started working with local law enforcement to help get guns off the streets. Sneakers used to be the item participants would receive, but now it's gift cards.

Anyone who wants to turn in a gun must make sure that the weapon is unloaded prior to bringing it to the event. The gun must be in a plastic bag inside the car. A deputy will retrieve the gun for you.

You can show up to one of the following locations to participate:

Orlando Police Department

W. South Street.

Open: 7:00 a.m.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Osceola Heritage Park

Open: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

OBT Development Building

2719 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

Open: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Rotary Club

475 South Kirkman Road #2005, Orlando

Open: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

United Church of Christ

9300 University Boulevard, Orlando

Open: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



John Bridges Center

445 West 13th Street, Apopka

Open: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Clermont Police Department

Stormy Hill Harley Davidson, 2480 S. U.S. Highway 27

Open: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Daytona Beach Police

Midtown Substation, 995 Orange Ave

Open: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.