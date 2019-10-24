'Kicks 4 Guns' event in Central Florida offers gift cards to those who turn in guns
ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are holding a 'Kicks 4 Guns' event on Thursday with the goal of getting unwanted guns off the streets of Central Florida.
Residents can turn in a gun, no questions asked, at one of the event locations and in return, they will receive a $50 gift card.
The event was started 21 years ago with Real Radio 104.1 when they started working with local law enforcement to help get guns off the streets. Sneakers used to be the item participants would receive, but now it's gift cards.
Anyone who wants to turn in a gun must make sure that the weapon is unloaded prior to bringing it to the event. The gun must be in a plastic bag inside the car. A deputy will retrieve the gun for you.
You can show up to one of the following locations to participate:
Orlando Police Department
W. South Street.
Open: 7:00 a.m.
Osceola County Sheriff's Office
Osceola Heritage Park
Open: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
OBT Development Building
2719 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
Open: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Rotary Club
475 South Kirkman Road #2005, Orlando
Open: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
United Church of Christ
9300 University Boulevard, Orlando
Open: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
John Bridges Center
445 West 13th Street, Apopka
Open: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Clermont Police Department
Stormy Hill Harley Davidson, 2480 S. U.S. Highway 27
Open: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Daytona Beach Police
Midtown Substation, 995 Orange Ave
Open: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.