Kentucky firefighters show off ‘Santa Truck’ decked in holiday decorations

Kentucky firefighters went all out for the holidays, decorating a fire truck in a stunning display of Christmas lights and decorations, which Santa Claus will use to visit children in Louisville neighborhoods.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District rolled out the truck on Dec. 1 and took three weeks to decorate, according to WHAS11.

"We take our truck and turn it into Santa’s sleigh and we go out through the district and put smiles on people’s faces," Fire Captain Steven Corbin said.

This is the 35th year of the "Santa Truck." First and last stops will be at the graves of Fire Chief Rob Orkies and Battalion Major Garry Key, who both died from COVID-19, WDRB reported.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

