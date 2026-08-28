40 sex offenders, predators arrested in Flagler County's 'Operation Offenders: Endgame'

The Brief A three-day Flagler County operation led to 40 sex offenders and predators being arrested for registry-related violations. Authorities reported 42 total arrests and 168 felony registration violation charges. Investigators reviewed all 139 registered sex offenders and predators in the county before conducting compliance checks.



Forty registered sex offenders and predators were arrested during a three-day Flagler County enforcement operation that resulted in 168 felony registration violation charges, authorities said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Department of Corrections for "Operation Offenders: Endgame," which ran from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27.

42 arrests in total

Local perspective:

Authorities said enforcement teams contacted 84 registered offenders and predators and conducted compliance checks to determine whether they were following Florida’s registration requirements.

The operation resulted in the arrests of 39 sex offenders and one predator for registry-related violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities reported 42 total arrests connected with the operation. The information released by the sheriff’s office did not immediately explain the difference between the 40 registered offenders and predators arrested and the 42 total arrests reported.

Authorities reviewed 139 registrants

What they're saying:

Before the operation began, analysts with FDLE’s Offender Enforcement and Apprehension Unit reviewed records for all 139 registered sex offenders and predators living in Flagler County.

Authorities said that review identified numerous potential registration violations and helped investigators determine where to focus their enforcement efforts.

Detectives, FDLE special agents and state probation officers then deployed teams throughout Flagler County to conduct compliance checks.

"Operation Offenders: Endgame demonstrates our commitment to holding offenders accountable and safeguarding our community with proactive enforcement efforts," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Staly said registered sex offenders and predators living in Flagler County should understand the consequences of failing to comply with state registration requirements.

"I commend our Major Case Unit and thank our partners at FDLE and the FDC Office of Community Corrections for the support and resources they contributed to make this enforcement and compliance operation a success," Staly said.

FDLE credits cooperation among agencies

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass credited cooperation among the three agencies for the results.

"The success of this operation is the result of the incredible teamwork between our agencies and combined resources," Glass said.

Glass said FDLE would continue working with local and state law enforcement agencies on sex offender enforcement efforts across Florida.