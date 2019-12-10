Keller Rd under Maitland Blvd closing nightly

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is temporarily closing Keller Road under Maitland Boulevard (State Road 414) nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10.

The eastbound Maitland Boulevard entrance ramp from Keller Road and the eastbound Maitland Boulevard frontage road between Maitland Summit Boulevard and Keller Road also will close as part of this operation. The closures are necessary for bridge work.

