Kansas City hospital babies dressed as Chiefs players ahead of Super Bowl

article

These little football fans will melt your heart.

The University of Kansas Hospital is getting newborns in its NICU ward ready for Super Bowl Sunday in the cutest way.

The medical center shared images of over a dozen infants dressed up as the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be competing against the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“Because we treat them like Chiefs, they dressed the part!” the hospital posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

“In celebration of the upcoming Super Bowl and an impending visit from KC Wolf and Chiefs ambassador Shawn Barber, (with permission from their parents) our NICU babies were dressed as The Kansas City Chiefs players.”

The mini Chiefs are photographed wearing tiny wigs and team gear, including jerseys, wristbands, and pompoms. One infant is even seen rocking a Chiefs bowtie.

Advertisement

The adorable photos warmed the hearts of Facebook users, garnering 4,500 likes and 5,500 shares as of Saturday morning.

“Cheers to the Chiefs fighting hard Sunday like these beautiful babies do each day!! Prayers to the families of each and every one of these tiny miracle,” one Facebook user commented on the post.

"Cheers to the Chiefs fighting hard Sunday like these beautiful babies do each day!!" a Facebook user commented. (The University of Kansas Health System)

“There's no way that we can lose this Sunday with these precious tiny gifts from God they're all so cute dressed up in all their Chief gear,” another person wrote.

"There's no way that we can lose this Sunday with these precious tiny gifts from God," another Facebook user wrote. (University of Kansas Health System)

“Starting them off right! God bless these precious little ones and their families,” another Facebook user commented.

“These are by far the sweetest members of #ChiefsKingdom!”

In other related Super Bowl news, a variety of Cincinnati Zoo animals are throwing out their best predictions of who is going to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Fiona the hippo is probably the most famous – and the grossest – to share her football forecast.

The 3-year-old mammal, who became an internet sensation when she was born six weeks premature and overcame numerous health scares, is apparently a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Fiona demonstrated her support as any semiaquatic lady does: She vomited next to the Chiefs logo the zoo had set up for her.

GET UPDATES AT FOXNEWS.COM