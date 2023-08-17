'Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco developed carpal tunnel syndrome from holding infant daughter

article

First-time mom Kaley Cuoco has had to make serious adjustments to her routine since welcoming daughter Matilda this spring, admitting she has developed carpal tunnel syndrome just by holding her child.

In a video shared to her trainer Ryan Sorenson's Instagram account, the " Big Bang Theory " actress revealed the new accessories she has been donning: hand braces.

"Some of you may know I have, like, major wrist, hand injuries from holding the baby — it's a very real thing, Google it — and I think the only way to make them better is for us to start working out without using my hands and without using any body weight on my hands," she told the camera.

In the post's caption, Sorenson shared that Cuoco had developed carpal tunnel syndrome .

Carpal tunnel syndrome "is a common condition that causes pain, numbness, tingling, and weakness in the hand and wrist. It happens when there is increased pressure within the wrist on a nerve called the median nerve," per Cleveland Clinic.

A workout without hands, Cuoco admitted, "sounds crazy," but it is how she exercises now.

"We're going to show you, you can still get a workout, even if you are injured," she told the camera before the video flashed to Cuoco doing exercises not involving her hands.

Cuoco and her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey , welcomed their first child together in March. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary only a few weeks after their daughter was born.

Cuoco recently shared that when she began dating "Ozark" actor Pelphrey, he was unfamiliar with her stardom.

"When I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom's partner — who apparently was a ‘Big Bang Theory’ fan — was there, and he kept calling her Penny. I had no clue what was going on," he told W magazine.

"So, I pulled Kaley aside, like, ‘I'm sorry, I don't understand what's happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?’ She's like, ‘That's my character in ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ I was completely unaware. I've watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she's fantastic," he added.

