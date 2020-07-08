K-9 Zeno passes away after serving Daytona Beach community for over 7 years, police say

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Wednesday that K-9 Zeno has passed away.

They made the announcement on Facebook, where they outlined the K-9's long career in law enforcement.

K-9 Zeno was reportedly born in Europe in October 2011. He traveled to the United States, where he underwent rigorous testing and was selected to become a Daytona Beach Police Department K-9.

He started his career with the department in 2012, they said. He was paired with Officer Darren Santiago and together, they completed the 480-hour Florida Department of Law Enforcement K-9 Team training course. K-9 Zeno learned a lot, including how to conduct area and building searches, tracking, and criminal apprehension. Then, a year later in narcotics school, the department said that K-9 Zeno learned how to detect drugs.

Police said that K-9 Zeno and his handler spent seven and a half years together, catching numerous suspects, finding a plethora of narcotics, and keeping Daytona Beach's streets safe. In July 2019, K-9 Zeno retired and enjoyed life at home, surrounded by family who loved him and gave him lots of play-time and treats.

"We want to thank K-9 Zeno from the bottom of our hearts for his service to his partner, to the K-9 Unit and to the citizens of Daytona Beach," the Daytona Beach Police Department wrote.

