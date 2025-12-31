Central Florida development seen accelerating into 2026

The Brief Central Florida development is expected to accelerate in 2026, with long-planned projects moving closer to reality. West Court, the former Orlando Sentinel site and major infrastructure upgrades could reshape downtown and regional growth. Housing and economic expansion point to Orlando evolving beyond a tourism-driven economy.



Development dominated Central Florida headlines in 2025, and industry watchers say the pace is likely to accelerate rather than slow in the year ahead.

Ken Pozek of the Pozek Group, which works on real estate projects across the region, said multiple long-discussed developments are moving closer to reality.

Pozwek believes this could set the stage for what could be a pivotal period in 2026.

Westcourt

Big picture view:

Among the most closely watched projects is Westcourt, near the Orlando Magic arena. Pozek said conversations with city leaders and other stakeholders suggest the project is on track to move forward next year after years of planning.

"All the stakeholders that I’m talking to are saying that this is a go for next year," Pozek said.

Westcourt will feature the following:

270 high-rise residences

A full-service hotel

Up to 300,000 square feet of Class A office

120,000 square feet of entertainment, dining and retail

3,500-capacity live event venue

Multiple meeting spaces

1,140 stall parking garage

1.5 acres of outdoor common area including a 28,000-square-foot urban living room at the heart of the site

The project will be located directly north of the Kia Center and bounded by W. Church Street, Division Avenue, W. Central Boulevard, and S. Hughey Avenue.

Orlando Sentinel site

Big picture view:

Another major focus is the former Orlando Sentinel site, a roughly 20-acre parcel in the heart of downtown. Demolition has already begun on the lot just south of the iconic but long-vacant building that housed the newspaper between 1951 and 2020. This will eventually clear the way for a $2 billion redevelopment, city officials have said.

Plans involving Heatherwick Studio, a London-based design and architecture firm, have drawn attention for their scale and design ambitions.

"Everything with Heatherwick Studio is super exciting. The fact that the developers already owned the property — it’s not like, 'Hey, maybe we might buy the property,' but they have already taken it down, and they’re very seriously moving forward — it’s exciting," he said.

Pozek said he believes the full buildout will unfold over a decade or more.

"It’s not going to be a quick three-to-five-year thing. I mean, this is like a ten, 20 year slow build out, right? But it does sound like they’re going to move forward, starting next year, potentially with some tear downs and kind of getting the process going."

Growth in the suburbs

Big picture view:

Beyond the urban core, Pozek pointed to growth spreading across the region.

Sunbridge, in southeast Orange County, is bustling with new development in the works. Wellness Way, in southern Lake County, and other large-scale developments that had been slow to start are gaining traction. Infrastructure projects — including new toll roads and continued expansion of Interstate 4 — are also beginning to take visible shape.

"Some of these developments that have been sort of sitting dormant for a while are starting to see some life, which is really exciting," Pozek added.

Improved transportation links between Orlando and Tampa could further reshape the region, effectively tying together housing and job markets across Central Florida.

Faster commutes could also ease pressure on housing affordability by making communities in Polk and Osceola counties more viable for workers employed in Orlando’s tourism and service industries, Pozek said.

Housing remains a central issue as prices have climbed sharply in once-affordable areas such as Winter Garden. Pozek said areas around Clermont and along the Wellness Way corridor are positioned to see the next wave of residential and commercial growth as new roads open and accessibility improves.

Looking ahead to 2026, Pozek expects the housing market to start the year much as it did in 2025, with builders offering incentives to offset higher interest rates. He said stronger market activity could follow later in the year if borrowing costs ease and affordability improves.

Overall, Pozek said Orlando is entering a period of broader economic maturity.

"Orlando’s got this really cool moment right now where we have people moving here, better job growth... and I think that we’re starting to turn into a city that’s not — yes, it is on the back of tourism and hospitality — but it's really going to be something that can really grow into its own," Pozek added.

He said the changes underway in 2026 could shape the region’s trajectory for decades to come.