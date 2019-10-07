Juvenile hit by car in Kissimmee, suffers serious injuries
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police Department said that a car hit a bicyclist on Monday morning.
The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Fortune Road near the Turnpike overpass.
They said that the bicyclist has serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.
The victim was confirmed to be a male juvenile.
Traffic was reportedly affected along Fortune Road between Simpson Road and Bill Beck Boulevard.
