Juvenile hit by car in Kissimmee, suffers serious injuries

The Kissimmee Police Department said that a car hit a bicyclist on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Fortune Road near the Turnpike overpass.

They said that the bicyclist has serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

The victim was confirmed to be a male juvenile.

Traffic was reportedly affected along Fortune Road between Simpson Road and Bill Beck Boulevard.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.