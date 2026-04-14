Justice Department seeks to erase Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy convictions

The Brief The DOJ is asking an appeals court to vacate Proud Boys, Oath Keepers leaders’ convictions. The move follows clemency offered by President Donald Trump and could reshape Jan. 6 accountability. The decision may have wide implications for other riot-related cases.



The Justice Department is seeking to undo one of the most consequential legal outcomes tied to the Jan. 6 attack, asking a federal appeals court to erase seditious conspiracy convictions against far-right group leaders.

The move follows sweeping clemency actions and signals a dramatic shift in how the government is handling prosecutions related to the Capitol riot.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to vacate the convictions of leaders from the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes.

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These individuals were previously found guilty by juries in Washington of seditious conspiracy for organizing efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election. Prosecutors argued in filings that dismissing the indictments would be "in the interests of justice," aligning with past instances where the government has sought to vacate convictions.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the appeals court will respond to the request or how quickly a decision could come. There are also unanswered questions about the broader implications—whether similar motions could be filed in other Jan. 6-related cases or how this may affect the legal standing of convictions for lower-level participants.

The reasoning behind the Justice Department’s shift in prosecutorial stance has not been fully detailed beyond its court filing.

The backstory:

The convictions stem from the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt certification of the 2020 election results, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Prosecutors said leaders of these extremist groups coordinated actions that contributed to the violence. Years later, Trump granted clemency to more than 1,500 defendants connected to the attack, commuting sentences for several high-profile figures.

Big picture view:

If granted, the motion would mark a significant reversal in one of the largest federal investigations in U.S. history and could reshape public understanding of accountability for Jan. 6.

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It raises broader questions about the durability of convictions tied to political violence and the role of prosecutorial discretion in revisiting past cases. The move may also intensify political and legal debates over how the justice system handles acts linked to election disputes.