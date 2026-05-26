Universal Orlando rips Express Pass from Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Express passes will no longer be available on one of the most popular rides at Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park.
Starting July 1, 2026, the Express lane at Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be closed, Universal Orlando has confirmed.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Universal Orlando said the "operational change" will "improve the flow of the experience for all of our guests."
What they're saying:
"We are implementing an operational update to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Effective July 1, 2026, the attraction will no longer be included in the Universal Express program, allowing us to improve the flow of the experience for all of our guests." - Universal Orlando statement via a spokesperson
The backstory:
Hagrid's is one of the most popular rides at Islands of Adventure and because of that, its wait time is consistently one of the longest.
Universal's Express Pass is a ticket add-on that lets you pay to skip the regular line at specific attractions. Depending on the park and day, Express starts at $119 (that's in addition to the regular theme park admission price).
For Universal Orlando Premier Pass holders, one of those perks is Universal Express after 4 p.m., allowing one skip-the-line pass per attraction per day.
Plenty of rides still part of Universal's Express ticket
Hagrid's has already been removed from the Express program website. Here are the attractions, rides, and shows that are still part of it:
Universal Studios Florida
- Animal Actors on Location!
- Despicable Me Minion Mayhem
- DreamWorks Imagination Celebration
- E.T. Adventure
- Fast & Furious – Supercharged
- Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts
- Hogwarts Express (requires park-to-park ticket)
- Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast
- Kang & Kodos' Twirl 'n' Hurl
- MEN IN BLACK™ Alien Attack
- Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Revenge of the Mummy
- The Bourne Stuntacular
- The Simpsons Ride™
- Transformers: The Ride-3D
- Trolls Trollercoaster
- Universal Horror Make-Up Show
Universal Islands Of Adventure
- Caro-Seuss-el
- Doctor Doom’s Fearfall
- Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls
- Flight of the Hippogriff
- Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey
- Hogwarts Express (requires park-to-park ticket)
- Jurassic Park River Adventure
- Jurassic World VelociCoaster
- One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish
- Popeye & Bluto's Bilge-Rat Barges
- Skull Island: Reign of Kong
- Storm Force Accelatron
- The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man
- The Cat in the Hat
- The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride!
- The Incredible Hulk Coaster
The Source: The information is from Universal Orlando Resort.