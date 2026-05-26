Universal Orlando rips Express Pass from Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

article

Universal Express passes will no longer be available on one of the most popular rides at Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park.

Starting July 1, 2026, the Express lane at Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be closed, Universal Orlando has confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Universal Orlando said the "operational change" will "improve the flow of the experience for all of our guests."

What they're saying:

"We are implementing an operational update to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Effective July 1, 2026, the attraction will no longer be included in the Universal Express program, allowing us to improve the flow of the experience for all of our guests." - Universal Orlando statement via a spokesperson

The backstory:

Hagrid's is one of the most popular rides at Islands of Adventure and because of that, its wait time is consistently one of the longest.

Universal's Express Pass is a ticket add-on that lets you pay to skip the regular line at specific attractions. Depending on the park and day, Express starts at $119 (that's in addition to the regular theme park admission price).

For Universal Orlando Premier Pass holders, one of those perks is Universal Express after 4 p.m., allowing one skip-the-line pass per attraction per day.

Plenty of rides still part of Universal's Express ticket

Hagrid's has already been removed from the Express program website. Here are the attractions, rides, and shows that are still part of it:

Universal Studios Florida

Animal Actors on Location!

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

DreamWorks Imagination Celebration

E.T. Adventure

Fast & Furious – Supercharged

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts

Hogwarts Express (requires park-to-park ticket)

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast

Kang & Kodos' Twirl 'n' Hurl

MEN IN BLACK™ Alien Attack

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon

Revenge of the Mummy

The Bourne Stuntacular

The Simpsons Ride™

Transformers: The Ride-3D

Trolls Trollercoaster

Universal Horror Make-Up Show



Universal Islands Of Adventure

Caro-Seuss-el

Doctor Doom’s Fearfall

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls

Flight of the Hippogriff

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Hogwarts Express (requires park-to-park ticket)

Jurassic Park River Adventure

Jurassic World VelociCoaster

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

Popeye & Bluto's Bilge-Rat Barges

Skull Island: Reign of Kong

Storm Force Accelatron

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man

The Cat in the Hat

The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride!

The Incredible Hulk Coaster