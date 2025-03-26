'Just like training': Brevard Sheriff deputies, paramedic use rescue chopper to save senior citizen

The Brief Brevard County deputies and a fire paramedic rescued an 84-year-old man and two deputies trapped in a marsh in Indian River County using a helicopter hoist due to the difficult terrain. The coordinated effort, which was captured on video, ensured the safety of all involved and highlighted the team's training and preparedness.



Brevard County deputies and a fire paramedic recall what it was like to save a senior citizen and two other deputies trapped in a marsh in Indian River County.

"It was an elderly man in the woods, and he was unable to get back"

What we know:

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office shared video of the daring rescue on social media earlier this week. Only FOX 35 got to hear how the heroes made it happen.

The brave team hovered 40 feet above dense brush when the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mobilized to save an 84-year-old man who went missing in a marsh.

"It was an elderly man in the woods, and he was unable to get back," said BCSO chief pilot, John Coppola.

Indian River County deputies first got the call after the man realized he was lost.

They searched for hours in the middle of the night. A duo of deputies found the man, but those two deputies couldn’t get him back out by themselves.

That’s when the Brevard Rescue chopper rushed in to help.

"There was some adrenaline. But we were all prepared. We talked about the plan. We knew exactly what was going to happen, everybody's role," said the flight navigator.

During the flight, the team says they coordinated and went over everyone’s roles in detail.

"Just like training, it went perfect," said Steve Lyon, who operated the hoist on the flight.

Coppola manned the flight and says everyone stepped up to make sure they could save the senior and deputies.

"We went down there as dawn broke," said the chief pilot.

"…nerves make you think more about what you need to accomplish"

What they're saying:

While the flight crew stayed on the chopper, Logan Boswell was the Brevard Fire paramedic who was lowered down to check on the man.

"Nerves play a part in it, but nerves make you think more about what you need to accomplish," said Boswell.

Logan accomplished quite a bit in the brush.

He evaluated the man to make sure he was healthy enough for the hoist.

He also took these pictures when he was down there in brush that was six to seven feet tall. After the man was saved and transported to Indian River County Fire, the two deputies were also lifted to safety in the screamer suit.

"It’s a great feeling knowing that they were okay," said Lyon.

This rescue was rare. Chief Coppola says he likes to land the chopper when they're called out to rescues like this but had to do everything in the air because of the terrain.

