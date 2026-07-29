'Just got smacked': Florida 14-year-old credits helmet for saving life in crash

The Brief Jabari Hill, 14, is recovering after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street. "I just got smacked. That's all I remember," he said. Jabari suffered seven fractures—including serious injuries to his lower back—along with road rash across his arms and knees. He credits his full-face helmet for saving his life.



A 14-year-old boy recovering from a severe bike crash credits one simple piece of gear for saving his life: his helmet.



Jabari Hill suffered seven fractures, back injuries, and road rash when he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Orange County earlier this month.

Despite the long road to recovery ahead, he is grateful to still be alive.

The backstory:

On July 10, Jabari said he and a friend left a house in Winter Garden and rode nearly 20 miles to his mother's home.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jabari was waiting on his dirt bike on the sidewalk along Conroy Windermere Road. As a car drove through the green light at Turkey Lake Road, Jabari tried to cross the intersection. That's when troopers said he was hit.



"I just got smacked. That's all I remember," Jabari said.



The impact left Jabari with seven fractures—including injuries to his lower back—and scrapes along his arms and knees.

At 14, he should be spending the rest of his summer prepping for his freshman year of high school and preparing for the upcoming basketball season. Instead, his sole focus is on recovering from his crash.

"The helmet definitely saved my life" — Jabari

Jabari walked away with some serious scrapes and other injuries, but remarkably, no serious head injuries – something that he credits to his helmet.

"I was wearing a full-faced helmet," Jabari said. "The helmet definitely saved my life. It's good to still be alive, because I'm only 14 years old."

He said he is taking his recovery one day at a time.

What's next:

"I am just trying to heal," he said.



He remains optimistic about his long-term recovery and looks forward to eventually getting back onto the basketball court.