Juneteenth celebrated across U.S. with unity, reflection and calls for justice

The Brief Juneteenth events unfolded nationwide, marking the end of slavery and celebrating Black history. From Eatonville, Florida, to Galveston, Texas, participants reflected on progress and ongoing struggles. Leaders called for unity, education, and the defense of freedoms under threat.



Juneteenth celebrations unfolded across the U.S. on Thursday, marking the day in 1865 when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Texas and attracting participants who said current events strengthened their resolve to be heard.

What we know:

Juneteenth celebrations took place across the United States on Thursday, honoring the historic date — June 19, 1865 — when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the freedom of enslaved people.

Though celebrated for generations within Black communities, the holiday gained broader recognition in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a federal holiday. From small-town parades to large urban festivals, commemorations emphasized education, unity, and the continued fight for civil rights.

Los Angeles, CA - June 19:Ballet Fette Bu Senegal drummers perform on Juneteenth in Los Angeles' Leimert Park on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The Leimert Park Village Merchants Association hosted the Juneteenth celebration. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/Me

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how the federal holiday designation will continue to shape education policies, state-level observances, or broader awareness in years to come. Additionally, while many states have made Juneteenth a paid holiday, others have not, reflecting a patchwork of public recognition.

The backstory:

Juneteenth stems from General Order No. 3, issued on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It formally freed enslaved people in Texas, the last Confederate state where slavery persisted. The holiday has long symbolized both liberation and the delayed promise of freedom for all Americans.

Big picture view:

In Eatonville, Florida, a historically Black town, the third annual Juneteenth celebration took place with food, music, vendors, and museum tours. Organizers emphasized the importance of connecting with heritage.

"We hone in on three topics: educate, unite, and celebrate," said Patisha Johnson, co-president of the Central Florida Juneteenth Celebration. "A lot of people don’t know what it means, a lot of people don’t know where we come from, and that’s the importance of Juneteenth."

Elsewhere, Juneteenth was also used to push broader messages — from racial equity to criminal justice reform.

In Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore issued more than 6,900 pardons for simple marijuana possession, citing racial disparities. In New Hampshire, Juneteenth was framed as part of a broader historical truth, pushing back against efforts to suppress Black history.

