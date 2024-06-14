Juneteenth 2024: What’s open and closed on Wednesday for the federal holiday

Many Americans will celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

The U.S. government was slow to embrace the occasion — it was only in 2021 that President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

It’s a blend of the words June and nineteenth. The holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day, second Independence Day and Emancipation Day.

Most U.S. states also now hold celebrations honoring Juneteenth as a holiday or a day of recognition, like Flag Day. Juneteenth is a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York, Virginia, Washington, and now Nevada as well. Hundreds of companies give workers the day off.

What is open and closed on Juneteenth?

Mail delivery

Post offices will be closed on Wednesday, which means mail and packages won’t be delivered by the United States Postal Service.

Packages from other delivery services could still be expected. FedEx and UPS both have Juneteenth on their holiday delivery schedule, though operations will be running on both days for both delivery services.

Banks

The Federal Reserve is observing Juneteenth on Wednesday, which means most banks will be closed.

Banks are not required to close on federal holidays, but many do. Check your local branch before visiting.

Additionally, the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will be closed.

Government offices

All federal offices and schools will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.

Retail

As with other major summer holidays, private retailers may choose to be open or closed, or amend their hours. Check with your destination Wednesday before visiting.

Corporate offices of major retailers, such as Target, Twitter and Nike, have given employees a paid day off on Juneteenth in the past.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Megan Ziegler and the Associated Press contributed.