Judge sentences Florida school intruder to 1 year in jail

A homeless man has been sentenced to a year in jail after authorities say he walked into a Florida high school classroom armed with a knife.

Volusia County Judge Bryan Feigenbaum ordered 51-year-old Derek Marlowe to spend 364 days in jail after jurors last week found him guilty of trespassing on school property, disorderly conduct and disrupting a school function.

Prosecutors say Marlowe was drunk when he rode his bicycle to Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange on Sept. 27.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Marlowe sat down in a classroom and asked a question. The teacher hit a panic button and called for assistance.

Marlowe was arrested by the school resource officer.

