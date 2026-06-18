Judge orders man accused of shooting Instacart driver to remain jailed

The Brief An Osceola County judge ordered a man accused of shooting an Instacart driver in the face to remain jailed pending trial. Prosecutors said the attack was random and unprovoked, while the defense argues the evidence is circumstantial. The victim spent nearly a month in the hospital, including three weeks unconscious with a brain injury.



An Osceola County judge on Thursday ordered a man accused of shooting an Instacart delivery driver in the face to remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

Herman Bradford III faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 10 shooting. Prosecutors argued the attack was random and unprovoked and said no release conditions could adequately protect the public.

Driver was waiting for next delivery

The backstory:

According to investigators, the victim was sleeping in his vehicle outside a 24-hour pharmacy while waiting for his next delivery order when he was confronted by a man and shot at close range.

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Authorities said the victim and Bradford did not know each other and described the shooting as a random act of violence.

Evidence disputed in court

Investigators said cellphone records placed Bradford near the scene at the time of the shooting and that his fingerprint was recovered from the victim's vehicle.

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Defense attorneys argued the case is based on circumstantial evidence, noting there is no eyewitness identification, ballistic evidence or other direct physical evidence linking Bradford to the shooting.

Bradford's attorney said he maintains his innocence and plans to plead not guilty.

Victim suffered life-threatening injuries

The victim attended Thursday's hearing but declined to comment.

According to investigators, he spent nearly a month in the hospital after the shooting, including about three weeks unconscious while being treated for a brain bleed.

Bradford will remain in custody pending further court proceedings. A future court date has not yet been scheduled.