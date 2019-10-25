Judge in Texas rules parents must make joint decision in gender transition case

article

A judge ruled on Thursday that a 7-year-old child in Texas would remain under a joint managing conservatorship of both parents – the father has been in a desperate battle to keep the boy from undergoing a gender transition championed by the biological male’s mother.

The Texan reported that Judge Kim Cooks gave the two parents, Jeff Younger, the father, and the mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, joint decision-making over all medical, dental and psychiatric care for their kids.

A ruling in favor of the mother could have allowed her to move forward with plans to potentially give the boy puberty blockers after she received a letter of recommendation from Dallas Rainbow Therapy, urging that he “receive a full psychological assessment for gender dysphoria and potentially take hormone blockers,” The Washington Examiner reported.

Cooks also issued a gag order on the father, the newspaper reported.

Younger argues James is a happy boy and that “social transition” or “medical transition” would not be in his best interest (Jeff Younger)

Younger petitioned the court earlier this month for sole custody of his twins, James and Jude, to prevent their mother, Georgulas, from allowing James to begin hormone replacement therapy.

According to Georgulas, who works as a pediatrician, James is transgender, identifies as a girl, likes to wear dresses and goes by the name “Luna.” Younger says James is a happy boy, and he contends that a “social transition” or “medical transition” would not be in his best interest.

Advertisement

James’ mom, who is divorced from Jeff Younger, initially filed a petition for joint conservatorship which required Younger to affirm the child's identity by using the name “Luna,” something recommended by James' therapists.

In response, Younger filed for sole custody. But on Monday, a jury returned a verdict in favor of Georgulas.

Read more on FOX NEWS.

---

RELATED

James Younger, 7, to have Texas judge decide fate amid parents' gender transition battle; Abbott wades in