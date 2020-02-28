Judge denies bond for accused Ormond Beach rapist

A Volusia County man accused of dragging an unconscious woman to his truck and raping her was back in court Friday for a bond hearing.

A judge denied his lawyer’s request for a bond.

Jason Minton, 43, is a registered sex offender.

He is accused of taking a woman from the River Grille Restaurant, without her consent, before allegedly sexually assaulting her inside his truck at another location.

Minton turned himself in to authorities last week.

Minton will remain behind bars without bond after being charged with kidnapping and sexual battery.

Minton’s attorney asked a judge for him to be released on bond with electric monitoring because he said he's not a flight risk.

The judge denied his request for bond in court on Friday.

Prosecutors presented surveillance video in the courtroom Friday, which they say showed Minton dragging the victim.

A detective with the Ormond Beach Police Department also testified saying Minton admitted to being at the restaurant with the victim and says detectives found an earring from the victim in the truck.

The judge said this was enough evidence to keep him behind bars.



“The state has met its burden of showing proof is evident based upon the evidence I’ve seen here today,” the judge said in court Friday.



The judge also said that she didn’t feel it was safe for the victim or community if he was given bond.



“I find that there are absolutely no conditions of release that would protect the community and certainly this victim from the risk of harm,” the judge said.



Since the announcement of Minton’s charges last week, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office says more than half-a-dozen women have contacted the agency to report similar incidents involving him over the past several years.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.