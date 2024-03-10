John Cena appears nude while presenting Oscar for costume design

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena shocked Oscar viewers when he appeared to be nude while ironically presenting the Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?" Host Jimmy Kimmel asked the Oscars' audience after bringing up a streaking incident that occurred at the Oscars in 1974. "I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?"

Cena then appeared partially from behind a divider.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: John Cena speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit," Cena answered Kimmel. "I just don’t feel right about it. It’s an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke."

Cena then appeared center stage with the envelope covering his groin area. As the nominees were being announced, Cena changed into a toga-like gown before presenting the winner of the award.