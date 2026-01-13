Joey Fatone, Shaggy to headline Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras concerts

The Brief Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval runs Feb. 7 through April 4. This year's concert lineup will include Joey Fatone & AJ McLean, Shaggy, RuPaul, Barenaked Ladies, Kaskade and more. Mardi Gras will also feature a parade, dishes inspired by flavors from around the world and other live entertainment.



The good times will be rolling again soon at Universal Orlando, when its Mardi Gras celebration kicks off next month.

Universal has revealed the concert lineup for 2026, which will include a variety of performers from NSYNC’s Joey Fatone & Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean to Shaggy and The All-American Rejects.

Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval will run Feb. 7 through April 4 at Universal Studios Florida. The concerts, which are included with admission, will be held at the park’s Music Plaza Stage on select nights during the event’s run.

The lineup, which is subject to change, includes:

Feb. 7: Kaskade

Feb. 14: Portugal. The Man

Feb. 15: Ivy Queen

Feb. 21: Joey Fatone & AJ McLean

Feb. 28: RuPaul (DJ Set)

March 7: Shaggy

March 13: Tyler Hubbard

March 14: Bebe Rexha

March 15: Zedd

March 21: Barenaked Ladies

March 28: The All-American Rejects

Mardi Gras-inspired dishes

Universal’s Mardi Gras festivities will also feature more than 40 dishes inspired by flavors from around the world.

The menu will include baked Cajun mac and cheese; a ham, brie and berry crêpe; Vienna-style pork schnitzel; Verlasso salmon; and pinchos de lechon. New Orleans-inspired beignets will also be available this year.

A look at some of the food items for Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras celebration. (Courtesy: Universal Orlando)

Colorful Parade floats and beads

A parade will also be part of the Mardi Gras lineup. Twelve hand-crafted floats inspired by the spirit of New Orleans will travel through the streets of Universal Studios Florida. The floats will be accompanied by street performers, live music and beads flying through the air.

Universal is also bringing back the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. The popular add-on includes a three-course meal at one of five participating restaurants and a reserved spot on a Mardi Gras float. It costs $94.99 per person. Universal passholders can get a 15% discount.

Mardi Gras merchandise

Universal is bringing back the Mardi Gras Tribute Store, which will be located in the Hollywood section of the park. The store will feature a new theme and Mardi Gras-inspired merchandise.

Universal said more details will be shared "soon."