Joel Greenberg associate to plead guilty to federal charges, documents state

A friend of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has agreed to plead guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and distribution of a controlled substance. That's according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Joe Ellicott reportedly admitted to agreeing to pay bribes to a public official, according to documents.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that he also agreed to plead guilty to illegally selling Adderall.

A statement from Seminole County Tax Collector J.R. Kroll reads:

"We've long suspected these criminal kickbacks were taking place in some form and I'm grateful for the work of the U.S. District Attorney to find the evidence to root out the extent of the corruption. It is my hope the individuals who conspired to steal from the citizens of Seminole County are brought to justice and punished to the full extent of the law."

