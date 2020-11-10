Joe Biden's dogs, Major and Champ, get their own Instagram account

article

Get ready for the 'pawsidential adventures' of Major and Champ.

President-elect Joe Biden's 'first dogs' now have their own social media account. The German shepherds are now on Instagram.

"You can call us #DOTUS. We love nom noms, snuggles & roaming in the WH!" their description on Instagram, @first_dogs_usa, reads.

The dogs already have over 57,000 followers on Instagram.

Their first post, a photo with Dr. Jill Biden, read: “Hello America! Hello world! It’s us, Champ and Major. We are the Bidens’ family puppers and First Dogs Elect(s) of USA. We want to thank you all for your suppawrt by sharing our pawsidential adventures here! Woof! Woof!”

Champ, who was purchased from a Pennsylvania breeder, has been with the Bidens since 2008. The pooch was welcomed into the family on Christmas Day and named Champ by Biden's granddaughters.

Major joined the family in 2018, 10 years after Champ. Major is set to make history as the first rescue dog to reside in the White House. The Bidens fostered and adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Society.

Biden was elected 46th president of the United States on Saturday, beating out incumbent President Donald Trump, according to projections by FOX News and the Associated Press, which means dogs will soon roam the White House halls once again.

The last time pooches set their paws in 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was when former President Barack Obama’s two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny, resided there. Obama famously promised his daughters a dog during the presidential election in 2008.