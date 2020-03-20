JFK air traffic control technician tests positive for coronavirus

article

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) technician who works in the air traffic control tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The technician has not been to the facility since March 16, according to a statement by the FAA. He left the building after a brief visit and did not enter the air traffic control tower cab where air traffic controllers work.

He previously was in the facility on March 11. Even though the technician did not enter the tower cab, as a precaution authorities say they had a professional cleaning company come in on Friday morning to conduct a thorough cleaning of the tower cab, equipment room, administrative offices, and elevators.

Air traffic controllers were temporarily moved to a different area of the airport to continue operations.

Officials say that every FAA facility nationwide has alternate locations that can be temporarily used if control towers need to be closed.