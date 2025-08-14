JetBlue returning to Daytona Beach with nonstop flights to NYC, Boston

The Brief JetBlue is returning to Daytona Beach International Airport with nonstop service to New York and Boston starting Dec. 4. Airport officials say the flights will strengthen business, tourism and family ties while boosting the local economy. The move follows years of talks and comes as the airport garners state and federal recognition.



JetBlue Airways will return to Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) in December with new non-stop service to New York and Boston, airport officials announced Wednesday.

What we know:

JetBlue Airways is set to resume service at Daytona Beach International Airport starting Dec. 4 with two daily nonstop flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport.

Tickets for the routes are already available, and officials expect the flights to boost both travel convenience and economic impact in Volusia County.

What we don't know:

JetBlue has not said whether additional routes could follow.

The backstory:

The announcement comes after years of negotiations between JetBlue and Daytona Beach International’s air service development team. JetBlue’s return also strengthens the airport’s growing network, which will now include five commercial carriers and 11 nonstop destinations.

JetBlue ended a previous contract with Daytona Beach International Airpor (DAB) in 2019. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that JetBlue will receive financial incentives in the form of marketing support and a waiver of some airport fees.

What they're saying:

Airport officials said the expansion reflects growing demand and confidence in the airport’s operations. A Florida Department of Transportation study estimated the airport’s annual economic impact at $3.2 billion in 2023, with new flights expected to boost that figure.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Daytona Beach International Airport, the Daytona Beach News-Journal, and JetBlue.





