Jennifer Garner shows ‘random act of kindness’ for people in need

article

Jennifer Garner is in the spotlight for sharing a simple way to give back to those in need.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a video on social media explaining an easy way to show a "random act of kindness" using Ziploc bags.

In the post, Garner fills up a bag with essential items, including socks, handwipes and money. She is shown giving out the bags to people experiencing homelessness in the community.

The 49-year-old said she was inspired by her friend to create the bags.

"Random act of kindness: gather these essentials in a quart sized ziploc bag and keep them in your car to give away when you see someone in need. Inspired by my kind friend, @whitneyformt," Garner wrote on Instagram. "A pair of thick socks. Kleenex. Hand wipes. Disposable toothbrushes. Chapstick. A couple of granola bars. I forgot this time, but like to add feminine hygiene products, too. Add $5, $10, $20 and a smile."

The post, which quickly went viral, had more than 750,000 reactions as of Thursday afternoon.

And, this isn’t the first time the celebrity has shown kindness to strangers.

RELATED: ACT OF KINDNESS: Military parents receive surprising note on their car

Earlier this month, in a video shared on her Instagram Story, the actress purchased coffee for customers at Starbucks and tipped employees, according to PEOPLE.

Advertisement

Garner asked a coffee barista to cover the customers behind her in line. Alongside the video, she emphasized the importance of good deeds, writing: "Coffee is always a worthwhile little act of kindness."