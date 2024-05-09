Jelly Roll completes first 5k run amid his weight loss journey

Country star Jelly Roll was overcome with emotion after finishing his first 5K run on Tuesday.

In a video, the 39-year-old singer was seen wiping away tears at the finish line after taking part in podcast hosts Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura's 2 Bears 5K. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Jelly Roll noted that he had come a long way since he first accepted Kreischer and Segura's 5K By May challenge.

"I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," he said. "So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever it was done today, I felt really, really good about it."

JELLY ROLL DECLARES HE WILL RUN HIS FIRST 5K IN MAY: ‘I BELIEVE IN MYSELF’

"I left here feeling really motivated," Jelly Roll added.

Jelly Roll wiped away tears after completing his first 5K. (Credit: Getty)

He also shared an update on his weight-loss journey. The two-time Grammy Award nominee told that outlet that he has lost "like 50 to 70-something pounds" since he began training for the race.

The "Son of a Sinner" hitmaker said that he was feeling "great" though "a little tired" after completing the 5K.

Jelly Roll reflected on interacting with fans during the 2 Bears 5K, telling ET that it was "really cool" to hear that he had inspired others by participating in the run.

Jelly Roll said he lost "50 to 70" pounds while training for the run. (Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

"I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys," he said. "It was just really cool to see that."

"What an eclectic group of people," he said of the race's participants. "There was a man running in a bear suit, there were people chugging beers..."

"There were people setting personal records too!" he added.

Last month, Jelly Roll's wife, Bunny Xo, revealed that the singer was taking a break from social media due to negative comments about his weight.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f---ing weight," she said on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "That makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby."

The country star previously said that he plans to drop another 100 pounds after losing weight while preparing for the 5K. (Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

"My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I'm going to have a very vulnerable moment here," Bunnie Xo told her listeners. "It hurts him."

Jelly Roll, whose full name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has been candid about his struggles to lose weight over the years. In 2018, the country star revealed on Instagram he weighed over 500 pounds in 2015 before he embarked on a weight-loss journey and lost 200 pounds.

In April, Jelly Roll declared that he planned to drop another 100 pounds after losing weight while preparing for the 5K, which was part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.

During his interview with ET, Jelly Roll weighed in on how he was feeling during his hiatus from the internet.

"I feel incredible. I'm surrounded by friends and family," he said. "Me and Burt shared a real, real tear together coming through the finish line."

"Next year, half-marathon!" he declared. "We're saying right now, absolutely. We're going to do this."

