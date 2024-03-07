Jake Paul, Mike Tyson to fight in live Netflix event at AT&T Stadium this summer

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul will fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in Arlington, Texas this summer.

Netflix announced the live boxing event will be at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, July 20.

The match will be live-streamed on Netflix.

"The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way," said Paul in a post on social media.

It will be the first fight for Tyson since 2020, when he fought former boxing champ Roy Jones Jr.

The match ended in a draw.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Mike Tyson attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 09, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The former heavyweight champ has not had a pro fight since 2005.

Tyson will be 58 years old on the day of the fight. His opponent, Jake Paul, 27, is 30 years younger than Tyson.

The social media star started hosting boxing events in 2018, and has posted a 9-1 record.

He hosted a fight at the American Airlines Center in Dallas against former UFC star Nate Diaz in August 2023.

Paul won in a unanimous decision.

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Jake Paul throws a left at Nate Diaz during the first round of their fight at the American Airlines Center on August 05, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

This weekend, Paul fought 35-year-old Ryan Bourland in a controversial match that was stopped in the first round.

The undercard for the fight will be released at a later date.

The match is being produced in a partnership between Netflix and Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

The event will be available to all Netflix subscribers.