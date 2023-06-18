Jags rookie, former Gator, Ventrell Miller hosts inaugural youth football camp

article

Despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions Saturday morning, dozens of kids came out to Jaguars rookie linebacker, Ventrell Miller’s inaugural youth football camp.

They ran through different football drills and were giving it their best until the heavy rains and lightning forced the camp to take a short break.

Miller says Saturday was a full circle moment for him, as he remembers once being in the campers’ shoes.

"I feel good. Just to be that role model. When I was younger, I used to go to guys like that so just to be that role model, it feels good," Miller said. The Polk County native feels optimistic about his upcoming rookie season with the Jags.

Miller’s been dealing with injury off and on the past few years while playing at the University of Florida.

He had foot surgery for a fracture a few months ago. So he was t a full participant during minicamp or OTA’s. But he’s ready for what’s ahead.

"Just training hard, trying to get that playbook down right now. Went through OTA’s and getting ready for camp," Miller said.

Miller will report to training camp on July 21.