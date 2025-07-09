Jacksonville man arrested for vandalizing multiple vehicles in Palm Coast

The Brief A Jacksonville man was arrested after seven vehicles were vandalized in a Palm Coast apartment complex parking lot, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Jaheim Jordan, 20, faces one felony and three misdemeanor criminal mischief charges based on the extent of the reported damages. Authorities say more charges could follow if additional victims come forward.



A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of multiple vehicles in a Palm Coast apartment complex parking lot, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Jaheim Jordan, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief. Deputies responded to the apartment complex after receiving reports of seven damaged vehicles and later identified Jordan as the suspect.

Four of the seven vehicle owners were contacted and confirmed they wished to press charges, investigators said. Based on the damage—one vehicle exceeding $1,000 in damage and others ranging between $200 and $1,000—Jordan was arrested and booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. His bond was set at $5,500.

Authorities said additional charges may be filed if the remaining vehicle owners come forward.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rick Staly urged those victims to contact detectives, stating, "We want to ensure Jordan is held fully accountable for all the damage he caused."