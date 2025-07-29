Jacksonville man arrested after deadly restaurant parking lot shooting, officials say

The Brief A shooting took place last month in a Jacksonville restaurant parking lot. Kenneth Mobley Jr., a 38-year-old father, was killed. Josiah Martinez, 24, has been arrested and is now facing a murder charge.



A Jacksonville man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 38-year-old father in a restaurant parking lot last month.

What happened?

What we know:

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Wednesday, June 11, on Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said 38-year-old Kenneth Mobley Jr., had been shot in the chest in a restaurant parking lot.

Mobley was rushed to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. Officials said Mobley was a father and just days away from celebrating his 39th birthday.

Through an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 24-year-old Josiah Martinez.

Officers received an arrest warrant for Martinez on Friday, July 25, and he was taken into custody on Monday, July 28.

Martinez is currently behind bars in the Duval County jail and facing a murder charge.

Josiah Martinez, 24, is facing a murder charge following a shooting that took place in June. (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on the events that led up to the shooting. It is unclear if Martinez and Mobley knew each other.

What's next:

JSO said they will continue to work closely with their partners at the State Attorney’s Office to "ensure justice is served for Mr. Mobley’s loved ones."