Jacklyn Zeman, longtime ‘General Hospital’ actress, dies at 70: 'A bright light'

Jacklyn Zeman , the longtime "General Hospital" actress who played the role of Barbara "Bobbie" Spencer, has died at 70.

Zeman’s death was announced by the show's executive producer, Frank Valentini, on Twitter Wednesday evening.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," Valentini tweeted. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew," he continued. "We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey."

The series' official Twitter page also released a statement remembering Zeman for playing the "iconic role of Bobbie Spencer" for decades.

"Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago," the page tweeted . "She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."

The heartfelt message added, "We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones."

The veteran soap opera actress was born in 1953 in Englewood, New Jersey, and was initially a dancer before shifting gears and becoming an actress.

Zeman's first significant role came in 1977, as a regular on the ABC soap "One Life to Live." She was cast to play Bobbie Spencer in "General Hospital" during the same year and continued that role in more than 800 episodes over 50 years.

Zeman is survived by her two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey.

