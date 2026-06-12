Meet Ivy, the new baby Masai giraffe at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The Brief Two-month-old baby Masai giraffe "Ivy" made her official public debut on the morning of June 11 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Standing 7.5 feet tall and weighing 300 pounds, the calf is exploring the Kilimanjaro Safaris savanna alongside her mother, Willow. Ivy's birth marks a major win, as her species is endangered with only about 30,000 remaining worldwide.



There's a new – adorable – resident to see out and about on the savanna during Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Ivy, a two-month-old Masai giraffe, made her debut on June 11, alongside her mom, Willow.

What we know:

Ivy was born in April and has spent the first two months of her life behind-the-scenes with her mom, Willow. At birth, she was nearly six feet tall and weighed more than 200 pounds.

Two months later, Ivy is 7 ½ feet tall – roughly the size of a large Christmas tree – and weighs 300 pounds, or what a full-sized kitchen refrigerator weights, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Credit: Disney Parks Blog

On Thursday morning, FOX 35's Amanda Mckenzie was among the first to see Ivy with her mom out on the savanna. Ivy stayed close to mom, exploring her new surroundings.

What they're saying:

"She’s been inside with mom for quite a while and is still new to the world, so all of this is brand new to her," one of Ivy's caretakers said.

"She is also meeting all the new species out there as well."

Big picture view:

Although her arrival is an exciting—and very cute — surprise for guests, it symbolizes a big win for wildlife conservationists. Ivy’s species is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and there are only about 30 thousand giraffes of her kind spread across the world, Disney said.

In 2025, Mara, a female Masai giraffe, gave birth to Tucker, the first giraffe birth at Walt Disney World since 2021, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Tucker with mom at Disney's Animal Kingdom. He is one of the newest baby animals born at the Disney World theme park. Credit: Disney Parks Blog

More baby animals to see at Disney World

Park, a male nyala calf, was recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

There are four red river hog piglets to see at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge: Mason, Cooper, Phillip, and Demi.

Mabel, the first Ankole calf born at Walt Disney World, is also growing up.