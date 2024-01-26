'It means everything': Baseball finally returns to Oak Ridge High School

For the first time since the 2020 season, Oak Ridge High School will have a baseball team.

The groundwork to get the program back up and running began before the school year started, with special help from Orange County School Board members and the high school’s administration.

"It means everything. Not just to me, but to the kids. Mainly the kids because they’re the ones that haven’t had baseball in high school the last couple years. High school athletics is all about having fun," Shawn Irons, Oak Ridge head baseball coach, said.

"I got excited because I didn’t play baseball since I moved here to Orlando. Playing high school, that was my dream," Diego Hernandex, senior outfielder, said.

The Pioneers have just enough players to field a varsity squad. They’ll start competing against other teams in February.

Starting the program back up was a community effort.

Olympia High School donated buckets of baseballs and bags, Books donated practice pants and Orange County Public Schools gave the field a much-needed makeover.

"Our infield back here was sitting about four inches below the rest of the field. So it would just flood and carry water like it was a big old pond. They came out here and completely re-did the entire baseball field," Irons said.

The Pioneers hope to make some noise on the diamond their first season back.

"It’s good to show the district that we’re starting off strong. I think we’ve got a good team. So I feel like it’s a good way to start," Fabian Martinez, senior shortstop said.